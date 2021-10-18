Cattle Markets Shut Down in Golaghat District

The district administration in Assam’s Golaghat district has decided to shut down all cattle markets for at least two days. In an order issued on Monday, the district administration said that the decision was taken in view of the Covid-19 outbreak situation in the district.

“…it is observed that in the weekly cattle markets of the district large numbers of people congregate and hereby increases the possibility of spread of COVID-19 and the district is witnessing a rise in COVID cases. …there is report of a cattle disease spreading in neighboring state. Therefore, the undersigned orders the temporary closure of all the weekly cattle markets of the district vide the powers conferred in the Disaster Management Act, 2005,” said the order.

A committee has also been constituted to suggest appropriate measures to open the markets with minimum risks. The committee will look into cattle health and hygiene issues in those markets.

The committee includes the Chief Executive Officer, Zila Parishad, Golaghat, Addl. Deputy Commissioner (Magistracy),Golaghat, Joint Director of Health Services, District Veterinary Officer and representative of SDO(C) of Dhansiri / Bokakhat subdivision.

The order also added that the committee will submit its report within 15 days, until then the prohibitory order will be in force.

ALSO READ: Afghan National Arrested In Biswanath