Cattle Preservation Bill Is A Landmark Change In Assam: Bhabesh Kalita

The Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Bhabesh Kalita on Saturday said that the Cattle Preservation Bill is a turning point in Assam.

The BJP leader made this statement while briefing the media on the 100 days completion of the Himanta Biswa Sarma led Government in Assam.

Talking about the achievements of the BJP governance in these 100 days, President Bhabesh Kalita said that the Himanta led government has been successful to complete 100 tasks in 100 days of taking over.

Mentioning about the achievements of BJP, Kalita said, “Cattle Preservation Bill is a landmark change for Assam.”

Kalita added that the “War on Drugs” campaign is another huge success of Assam government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Kalita further added, “the administration reforms began in Assam with the transfer of administrators.”

Talking about the administrative reforms in India, Bhabesh Kalita said that about 15,000 panchayat secretaries were reshuffled on the same day.

