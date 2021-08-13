Cattle Preservation Bill Will Ensure Peace And Harmony In Assam: CM Sarma

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam CM on Peace and Harmony
File Image

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that The Cattle Preservation Bill will ensure peace and harmony in the state.

The Chief Minister made this statement while discussion on the Assam Cattle Preservation Bill 2021 on Friday at the Assam Assembly meeting.

CM Sarma started his speech with a quote from Mahanta Gandhi’s writing on Young India. CM Sarma spoke in favour of the bill and made few statements supporting the bill today.

Related News

Assam Tenancy Bill Passed In Assam Assembly

Assam Assembly: Opposition Demands Sending Cattle…

Maharashtra Reports 3rd Death of Delta Plus variant of…

Assam Govt Issues Guidelines for Celebrating I-Day

CM Sarma said, “The more slaughters of cows take place in Assam, the more people of the state will prove their ungratefulness.

In his speech, CM Sarma also referred to Babar and Humayun. He also said, “There will be communal harmony in India only if cow slaughter is stopped.”

He further stated that he is not against anyone’s right to eat. To safeguard the communal harmony of India is not the responsibility of only Hindus, added CM Sarma.

The Assam Assembly discussed on the Cattle Preservation Bill on Friday. It was the last day of the Assam Assembly cabinet.

However, the discussion on Assam Cattle Preservation Bill 2021 did not satisfy the opposition parties and a chaotic situation arose again.

All the opposition demanded that the bill must be send to the Select Committee.

Also Read: 18 PJACBM Members Inducted In Assam Congress

You might also like
Assam

Assam: 14 New COVID Cases Reported

Top Stories

India’s Longest Serving Bishop Philipose Mar Chrysostom No More

Top Stories

Cop Arrested For Not Registering Rape Case

Top Stories

News Breakfast @6

Assam

Gauhati Press Club Seeks Priority Covid Vaccination Of Journalists

Election 2021

Assam Polls: Narendra Modi to Visit Again on April 1