Cattle smuggler arrested in Mankachar

BSF team had detained two cattle smugglers at the Sisumara region in Mankachar on Saturday morning.

As per reports, both of the accused have been identified as Rubulya Sheikh and Anarul Islam of the same region.

It may be stated that taking the chance of the dense fog, both of the smugglers had carried 15 nos of cattle from the Kharuabandha region to Bangladesh by boat through Sisumara River, and at that time the patrolling party of BSF had detained both of the accused.

Reportedly, BSF had already handed over the smugglers to Kharuabandha police. Police have already arrested both of the smugglers and have been preparing to produce them in court.