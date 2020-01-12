Cattle smuggler shot dead by BSF in Dhubri

An alleged cattle smuggler was shot dead in an encounter with the Border Security Force in India-Bangladesh border in Assam’s South Salmara on Sunday, BSF officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Samej Ali.

According to a senior BSF official from the area, the security forces had an intelligence input that cattle smugglers may try to infiltrate.

When the team reached the spot, they noticed a movement of cattle along with few suspected persons. The BSF jawans chased them and tried to stop the gang, but they attacked the police with sharp weapons.

Two BSF jawan got injured in the tussle with the cattle smugglers.