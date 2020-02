In yet another incident of illegal cattle smuggling, as many as 20 buffaloes and cows were recovered from an abandoned truck over the National Highway in Howly under Barpeta district.

Interestingly, the windshield of the truck was broken. The registration number of the truck was UP-41-AT-5883.

The cattle smuggling continued unabated in the State yet the government and police have failed to take proper action against the smugglers for which the smuggling has been increasing at an alarming rate.