Cattle Smuggling Truck Seized In Morigaon

In yet another incident of cow smuggling, Jaluguti police under the Mikirbheta Police station seized a cattle laden truck (AS 01 LC 3346) at Milanpur Chariali, of Mikrbheta In Morigaon on Friday night around 10 PM.

Reportedly, after interrogating, three people including the driver of the truck were arrested by police.

It has been alleged that a person named Sardar Boga Ali has been running the cattle syndicate for years.

The cattle smuggling continued unabated in the state but still, the government and police have failed to take proper action against the smugglers for which the smuggling has been increasing at an alarming rate.