Cattle Syndicate Continues Unabated in Assam

The cattle syndicate in Assam is still continued unabated and large numbers of cows are being smuggled to neighboring Bangladesh and in a tragic incident, locals of Dhubri witnessed eleven numbers of dead cows at Kherdubi area in National Highway 31.

Locals alleged that the cattle smuggler have done this mischievous act while the cows were being carried by truck to Bangladesh.

Locals and different organizations demanded that the incident should be investigated and that the culprits should be punished who have done this sinful act. “It has been seen that large numbers of cows are supplied to nearby Bangladesh everyday and although the police are aware of the incidents, they don’t take any step against them. Many cows died on their way while being carried on the truck due to suffocation,” said one of the locals.

On the other hand, the Agomani police have seized one Bolero pick up van carrying a buffalo and five cows and detained the driver of the vehicle Sahil Hussain.

The police seized the vehicle bearing registration number AS 17B 7440 while it was on its way to Gauripur from Golakganj.