CBDT Extends Last Date for Filing ITR Till December 31

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the deadline to file Income Tax Return for fiscal year 2020-21 to December 31, 2021. The deadline has been extended for a second time on account of technical glitches on the new income tax-e-filing portal.

The CBDT in a tweet said, “On consideration of difficulties reported by the taxpayers in filing of Income Tax Returns(ITRs) & Audit reports for AY 2021-22 under the IT Act, 1961, CBDT further extends the due dates for filing of ITRs & Audit reports for AY 21-22.”

According to the CBDT circular, “The due date of furnishing of Return of Income for the Assessment Year 2021-22, which was July 31, 2021, under sub-section (1) of section 139 of the Act, as extended to September 30, 2021, vide Circular No.9/2021 dated 20.05.2021, is hereby further extended to December 31, 2021.”

Additionally, the due date of furnishing of Report of Audit under any provision of the Act for the Previous Year 2020-21, which is September 30, 2021, as extended to October 30, 2021, vide Circular No.9/2021 dated 20.05.2021, is hereby further extended to January 15, 2022, the circular said.

The new e-filing portal, www.incometax.gov.in, was launched on June 7. It got off to a rocky start as taxpayers and professionals reported experiencing glitches and difficulties right from the get-go.

