CBI Arrest GAIL’s Marketing Director, 5 Other In Bribery Case

In connection with a bribery case that was filed against the Director (Marketing) of GAIL on Saturday, CBI conducted searches in Delhi and Noida.

The director of Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday along with five other people in an alleged bribery case after conducting searches at his residence.

At least 1.29 crores in cash, gold jewellery worth 1.30 crores, and other valuables were recovered by the CBI from the premises of the accused, ANI reported.

CBI registered a case against the GAIL director and others including private persons, private companies, and unknown others on the allegations and information which pointed towards their corrupt and illegal activities by taking bribes from private companies buying petrochemical products marketed by the GAIL, a senior CBI official informed.

The representatives of a private company alleged that a private person had requested the public servant of GAIL to allow some discount to the buyers of petrochemical products being marketed by GAIL in return for illegal gratification.

Further, another private person had allegedly collected 40 lakh from the accused earlier in this matter.

The investigation bureau reportedly laid a trap and caught a person and a director of a private company based in Delhi when the alleged bribe of 10 lakhs was received by the person from the said director of the private company, allegedly on behalf of the Director (Marketing) GAIL.

