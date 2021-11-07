CBI Detains Former Assam CM Hiteswar Saikia’s Son, Ashok Saikia, In Loan Scam Case

By Pratidin Bureau on November 7, 2021

Ashok Saikia, son of former Assam Chief Minister Hiteswar Saikia has been detained by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Guwahati.

Saikia has been detained in connection to a loan scam in the Assamm State Co-operative and Agriculture Development (ASCARD) Bank.

The case was registered in 1998. In 2001, the case was handed over to the CBI.

Earlier today, the sleuths of CBI raided the former Chief Minister’s residence in connection with a case (No 202/1998) registered at Paltan Bazar police station.

In 2013, Saikia was convicted in case number 6/E/2001 that was filed in the Kolkata Branch of the CBI.

He had been on the run after appealing to the court.

Saikia will be appearing before a special court on November 9.

Ashok SaikiaAssamCBIHiteswar SaikiaLoan scam
Related Posts

India’s Solar Energy Capacity Increased 17 Times In 7 Years: India At COP26

Schools, Educational Institutions Shut Down After Heavy Rains In Chennai

Nawab Malik Slapped With Defamation Case By Sameer Wankhede’s Father In Drugs-On-Cruise Case

BJP National Executive Committee Meeting Concluded

Public Not Upset With Price Rise: Bijaya Chakraborty

Suspected Crude Bomb Found Along Assam-Mizoram Border

Assam: Tragic Road Accident Claims Life Of Minor In Nagaon