CBI Detains Former Assam CM Hiteswar Saikia’s Son, Ashok Saikia, In Loan Scam Case

Ashok Saikia, son of former Assam Chief Minister Hiteswar Saikia has been detained by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Guwahati.

Saikia has been detained in connection to a loan scam in the Assamm State Co-operative and Agriculture Development (ASCARD) Bank.

The case was registered in 1998. In 2001, the case was handed over to the CBI.

Earlier today, the sleuths of CBI raided the former Chief Minister’s residence in connection with a case (No 202/1998) registered at Paltan Bazar police station.

In 2013, Saikia was convicted in case number 6/E/2001 that was filed in the Kolkata Branch of the CBI.

He had been on the run after appealing to the court.

Saikia will be appearing before a special court on November 9.