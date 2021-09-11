CBI Files 4th Chargesheet In Bengal Post-Poll Violence Probe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed the fourth charge sheet in the ongoing probe into the post-poll violence cases in West Bengal, sources said on Saturday.

As per reports, charge sheet was filed at Krishnanagar court in Nadia district in connection with the killing of a BJP worker allegedly by Trinamool Congress members.

The charge sheet contains the names of the two accused allegedly involved in the murder of the BJP worker after the assembly elections were held.

The Calcutta High Court last month directed the CBI to probe the post-poll violence cases. The agency has already filed three charge sheets in connection with incidents that happened in Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas, and Nalhati and Rampurhat in Birbhum district.