CBI Files Charge-sheet Against 2 Navy Commanders In Information Leak Case

Terming the CBI charge-sheet incomplete, the special court granted bail to the accused.

The CBI filed a charge sheet against two Navy Commanders Jagdeesh and Abhishek Shaw for their alleged involvement in leaking confidential information about INS Sindhuratna – MRLC project.

Officials said that a fresh charge sheet also naming Commander Ajit Pandey and retired Naval officer, Commodore Randeep Singh for leaking classified information on INS Sindhuratna was filed.

Two charge sheets had already been filed against six people earlier and probe against Navy officer Commander Jagdeesh, arrested on September 21, and Commander Abhishek Shaw was still on, they informed, adding that the CBI had filed the charge-sheet against them on November 20.

Several of the accused including retired officers Commodore Randeep Singh and Commander S J Singh, serving officer Commander Ajit Pandey, Commander Jagdeesh, and the Executive Director of Allen Reinforced Plastics Ltd were already granted default bail in the matter, according to the officials.

Failing to mention that the investigations were under the Official Secrets Act (OSA) in the charge-sheet within the stipulated time of 60 days, left it incomplete as pointed out by the defence counsel, making them eligible for default bail.

Terming the CBI charge-sheet incomplete, the special court granted bail to the accused. The agency has thus asked the Defence Ministry to file a complaint under the OSA against the accused. The CBI will then press charges under the OSA in additional charge sheets if the ministry filed the complaint.

On September 2, the CBI had carried out searches at 19 locations in the country after getting information that retired Commander S J Singh was involved in sharing confidential information about Mine Laying Saddles used by submarines with Commodore Randeep Singh. They were arrested on the same day.

ALSO READ: On Lachit Divas, PM Modi Pays Tribute To Lachit Borphukan