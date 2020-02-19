CBI raids NF Railway HQ in Guwahati

By Pratidin Bureau
CBI raids NF Railway HQ in Guwahati
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday launched a search operation at Northeast Frontier Railways head office in Maligaon, Guwahati. The raid was conducted at the office of one Sunil Kumar against some financial irregularities.

Sunil Kumar was earlier posted as a finance manager in the Railways at Lumding. CBI on Wednesday seized several objectionable documents from Kumar’s office. A case (RC12-A-19) was also registered against Kumar. Sunil Kumar allegedly took the bribe of Rs. 5 crores 13 lakhs.

The CBI also searched the residence of an ex-employee of railway, Sanjay Chakrabarty, in Lumding and seized some documents from him.

