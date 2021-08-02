CBI Reveal Names of 3 Murderers Of Lafikul Islam

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Lafikul Islam murderers

The names of the murderers of Lafikul Islam have finally been revealed on Monday.

The names of the three murderers have been revealed by the CBI today.

According to the data revealed by the CBI, the three murderers are Rupa Brahma, Dinkar Musahary and Bhadreswar Basumatari.

The three murderers are currently on the run and it has been announced that prize money of Rs. 3 lakh will be offered who can trace the murderers.

ABMSU president Lafikul Islam was killed by unidentified miscreants at Titaguri market in Kokrajhar district on August 1, 2017.

Centre has handed over the investigation of Lafikul Islam murder case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) back in August 28, 2017.

