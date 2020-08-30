Top StoriesNational

CBI Summons Rhea Chakraborty For Third Day

By Pratidin Bureau
Actress Rhea Chakraborty was summoned by the CBI on Sunday for the third consecutive day in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. She is accused of abetment to suicide in the case.

Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty reached the DRDO guest house in Kalina, Santacruz at around 10:30 AM where the CBI team is stationed. Her brother is being questioned for the fourth day in a row.

A Mumbai police vehicle was seen escorting the two suspects to the guest house. Sushant Singh Rajput’s manager Samual Miranda and domestic help Keshav also reached the DRDO guest house in the morning, a police official said.

Rajput’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and accountant Rajat Mewati were also questioned by the CBI on Saturday.

Rhea Chakraborty was earlier interrogated for nearly 10 hours on Friday and was allowed to return home under police escort. She was quizzed for seven hours on Saturday.

Chakraborty was also quizzed by the Enforcement Directorate in a related money laundering case.

