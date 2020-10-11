CBI To Probe Hathras Case

Under searing criticism from all quarters and after being pulled up by the Allahabad High Court, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has been forced to hand over the Hathras alleged rape and murder case to the CBI.

Adityanath had last week recommended an investigation into the incident that has sparked a national outrage by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

It must be mentioned here that the Yogi Adityanath government has been under fire for its ‘shoddy’ handling of the case.

The way the body of the deceased was cremated hastily in the dead of the night in the absence of her family members was no less than adding insult to the injury, besides spawning the possibility of the state government, with the help of the Police and District Administration, trying to sweep certain things under the rug.

The hideous incident has also once again sparked the contentious issue of caste violence in the country, as the 20-year-old victim, who was a Dalit, was allegedly gang-raped and brutally murdered by a group of four men who were from the Upper Caste community.

The savagery and barbarism involved has also forced scores of people to draw a parallel between the blood-curdling incident and the extremely repulsive 2012 gang rape in the national capital.