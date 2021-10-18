CBSE Clarifies On Circulation Of Fake Date Sheet

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday said that the board has not released any official notification of examinations dates.

CBSE said, “It has come to the notice of CBSE that a fake date sheet is being circulated on social media for the forthcoming term 1 exam in November 2021, to confuse students of class X and XII. It is clarified that the board has not released any official notification in this regard till now.”

In view of the pandemic and ensuring safety for the students, CBSE has divided the board exam into two terms. Term 1 exams will take place in November-December. The questions will be of objective-type. The board also said Class 10 and Class 12 subjects have been divided as minor and major.

CBSE term 2 board exams, scheduled for March-April, 2022, will have both objective and subjective type questions.