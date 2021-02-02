Top StoriesNational

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Time Table To Be Released Today

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
The time table for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exam 2021 for class 10 and 12 will be released today, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ confirmed.

When released, the date sheet will be available on its official website – cbse.gov.in. The CBSE board exam for class 10 and 12 is scheduled to be held from May 4 to June 10, 2021.

How to download –

  1. Go to the official website, cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.
  2. Click on ‘New Website’.
  3. Under the latest section, CBSE date sheets will be available for class 10 and class 12.
  4. Download the CBSE date sheet PDF and take a printout.

The admit cards for the same are likely to be distributed in April. The syllabus has been reduced by 30 percent due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

