CBSE: Class 10, 12 Exams From May 4

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 board examinations will begin from May 4 next year. The exams will continue till June 10, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, announced in a live session on Thursday

Meanwhile, the practical examinations would begin from March 1. The official notice is now available on cbse.nic.in.

The results will be announced on July 15.

The notification confirms that the date sheet would be released soon. Actual date for releasing the date sheet has not been shared. The notice states that the date sheet of both Class 10 and 12 will be issued soon.

The exam will have 33 per cent internal choice as well and 30 per cent of the syllabus has been reduced. The exam will be held in the offline written mode, as usual.