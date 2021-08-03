CBSE Class 10 Results Declared Today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced class 10 results on Tuesday. “The results have been announced at 12 noon today,” a senior official said.



This year the results have been declared without holding the examination due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The result has been announced on the basis of an alternate assessment policy.



According to the policy, while 20 marks for each subject were for internal assessment as every year, 80 marks were calculated on basis of the students’ performance in various tests or exams throughout the year.

About 99.04% of students have been declared passed this year. The board has withheld results for over 16639 students.

Apart from the official websites, the CBSE 10th results will also be available on the official UMANG websites and also through IVRS and SMS.

CBSE will announce the schedule of these examinations subsequently in consultation with the Government of India.

CBSE has decided to replace the term “FAIL” with the term “Essential Repeat”. Hence, in the result declared no “FAIL” term will be mentioned in the documents issued to the candidates and the result hosted on the website.

In the CBSE 10th result 2020, 41,804 students had managed to score more than 95 percent of the marks. In 2019, there were over 57,000 students who scored more than 95%. The overall pass percentage last year was at 91.46 %, a marginal increase from 91.10% in 2019. Trivandrum region had recorded the highest pass percentage– 99.28%.

