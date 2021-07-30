CBSE Class 10 Results Likely By Next Week

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 board exam results may be announced by next week, the board announced today after the declaration of class 12 results.

“We will start working on Class 10th result from today and try to deliver it by next week,” CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj told ANI.

Bharadwaj however did not confirm any date.

He also informed that a scheme has been created where it will conduct more than one exam.

“We have created a scheme in which we will conduct more than one exam. On the basis of those numbers, we will be able to deliver exam results on time in case of any pandemic-like situation in the future,” he said.

CBSE had earlier declared that academic session 2021-22 of class 10th and 12th will be divided into two terms with approximately 50 per cent syllabus in each term and exams will be conducted at the end of each term on the basis of the bifurcated syllabus.

Meanwhile, the class 12 results were declared at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in today.

The examination was scheduled to be held in May but was cancelled due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

This year, the CBSE 12th results have been prepared in an alternative way as board exams could not be held this year due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The board had adopted an alternative assessment scheme to finalise the result.