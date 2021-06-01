CBSE Class 12 Exams Cancelled In Interest Of Students: PM Modi

In a major breakthrough, CBSE class 12 exams have been cancelled, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced after chairing a meeting on decision of conducting examinations on Tuesday evening.

After being briefed on several possible options for the Class 12 students, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that in interest of the students and considering the uncertain situation triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic the decision to cancel the examination has been taken.

During the key meet of PM Modi with Union Ministers and other officials, said the Central Board of Secondary Education will ensure that the Class XII results will be made as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

PM Narendra Modi has declared the cancellation of class 12 board exams this year due to the pandemic situation. In a tweet, he wrote, “Government of India has decided to cancel the Class XII CBSE Board Exams. After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth.”

The Prime Minister said that the decision on Class 12 CBSE Exams has been taken in the interest of students.

He stated that coronavirus has affected the academic calendar and the issue of Board Exams has been causing immense anxiety among students, parents and teachers, which must be put to an end.

“The health and safety of our students is of utmost importance and there would be no compromise on this aspect,” the PM said. He said in today’s time, such examinations cannot be the reason to put our youth at risk.

“Students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation,” PM Modi said, adding that all stakeholders need to show sensitivity for students.

PM Modi also said that the prevailing Covid-19 situation is a dynamic situation across the country.

While the numbers are coming down in the country and some states are managing the situation through effective micro-containment, some states have still opted for a lockdown, he said.

Students, parents and teachers are naturally worried about the health of the students in such a situation.

Referring to the wide consultative process, PM expressed appreciation that a student-friendly decision has been reached after consulting all stakeholders from across the length and breadth of India.

The PM also thanked the states for providing feedback on this issue.

It was also decided that like last year, in case some students desire to take the exams, such an option would be provided to them by CBSE, as and when the situation becomes conducive.

