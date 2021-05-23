CBSE Class 12 Exams Likely To Be Conducted, Final Call By June 1

The final call for the CBSE class 12 examination will be taken by June 1, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Sunday.

A high-level meeting chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was held today to discuss on how to go about conducting the CBSE board exams for class 12 and entrance examinations for professional courses amid the second wave of COVID-19 that has gripped the nation.

Education minister, education secretaries of states/UTs, chairpersons of state examination boards and stakeholders attended the meeting.

Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar, Smriti Irani and Sanjay Dhotre were also present in the meeting.

According to ANI, the education ministry said that majority of states/UTs are in favor of conducting the CBSE class 12 exam. Hence, it is highly likely that the CBSE class 12 exam will be conducted.

Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal requested state governments to send their suggestions on the same by May 25.

“I thank all the Chief Ministers, Education Ministers and officers associated with the world’s largest education system for participating in the high-level meeting chaired by Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh ji,” Dr Pokhriyal tweeted.

“As envisioned by the Prime Minister, the meeting was extremely fruitful as we received immensely valuable suggestions. I have requested the State Governments to send me their detailed suggestions by May 25,” tweeted Pokhriyal after the meeting,” he wrote in another tweet.

He said that the government is committed to the “safety, security and future” of students.

“I am confident we will be able to arrive at an informed, collaborative decision regarding the Class 12th board exams and remove the uncertainty among students and parents’ minds by informing them of our final decision at the earliest. I want to reiterate that both students’ and teachers’ safety, security, and future are supremely important to us,” he added.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, CBSE had on April 14 notified that class 12 exams were getting postponed.

