CBSE Class X And XII Results To Be Declared Soon

The CBSE class X results is likely to be declared in July 20.

The Class XII results might be declared on July 31.

However it might get delayed as well.

Those candidates who are not satisfied with their results will get the opportunity to reappear the examination.

The candidates can check their results and all important announcements through their official website of CBSE – cbsc.nic.in.

This has been announced by the regulatory body of Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) on Monday with no such confirmation.