CBSE Declares Class 12 Results, 99.37 pass percentage recorded

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared Class 12 results for over 14 lakh students on Friday. It is the first-ever result without exams. The mark sheets will be available to download at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

Students can get their mark sheets from Digi locker facility at digilocker.gov.in.

According to reports, the number of 90+ scorers is almost the same as last year. This year many schools had given high scores for their students, however, CBSE had asked them to follow rationalization methodology. This year, as many as 1,50,152 students got marks more than 90%.

This year, class 12 results are computed based on the performance of students in class 12 internals, class 10 finals, and class 11 finals. After much debate, the formula was finalized by the board for this year and a new assessment formula has been created for the 2022 batch as well.\

While 11.51% of students got 90% and above, 5.37% of students gave got more than 95% marks in CBSE.

As many as 6149 students will have to appear for compartmental exams. These exams will be held in September. Only 0.47% of students are placed in compartment bracket, the board said.

