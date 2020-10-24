NationalTop Stories

CBSE-ICSE Board Exams Likely to Postpone Till May 2021

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) examination conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination is likely to postpone the upcoming board examinations, according to reports.

As the schools across the country have been shut for more than 7 months amid the coronavirus pandemic, the two national boards have reportedly mulled postponing the examination by 45 – 60 days.

However, the final decision would be taken only after the directives from the Education Ministry.

As per reports, both the CBSE and CISCE have planned to postpone the board examinations to May 2021. The examinations of both the boards usually held in March.

The Delhi government recently wrote to the CBSE, urging it not to conduct the board exams next year before May.

The Delhi government further reduce syllabus as schools still continue to remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

