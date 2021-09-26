EducationTop Stories

CBSE Introduces ‘Blockchain’ Technology To Go Paperless

By Pratidin Bureau

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced ‘Blockchain’ technology to go completely paperless and keep results secure and tamper-proof.

“Blockchain implementation has been done by CBSE. Earlier we introduced Artificial intelligence (AI) and Machine learning (ML) for affiliation systems. Here, the data is linked and stored with cryptographic security so that it is immutable and traceable,” CBSE Director of Information and Technology Antriksh Johri told ANI.

“This will serve as a single source truthful data for verification for students going for higher education or employment,” he added.

Related News

Afghanistan ‘More Stable’ After Taliban…

Punjab New CM Carries Out His First Cabinet Expansion

J&K: Terrorist Involved In Murder Of BJP Leader Killed…

3 Dead Bodies Among 4 Missing Children Recovered In Pandu…

CBSE collaborated with the of Excellence for Blockchain Technology of National Informatics Centre under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to create the ‘Academic (BlockChain) Documents’ software.

Blockchain technology records the data in a distributed ledger with the ownership of all participating stakeholders. The data is recorded in the chain based on the consensus among the stakeholders and simultaneously replicated at all the locations in the distributed network of BlockChain nodes.

This eliminates the dependency on a third party for verification.

The data of the last three years starting from 2019 has been recorded in this and the other data of previous years will be uploaded gradually.

You might also like
National

Anna Hazare Threatens To launch His ‘last protest’

Assam

NE Gets 1st Horse Riding & Polo Training Centre

National

Veteran Bollywood Choreographer Saroj Khan Passes Away

Assam

BSF Jawan Found Dead in Kampur

Assam

Baksa: One Killed In Road Accident

Top Stories

Phase I Assam Assembly Election 2021: 264 Candidates In Fray For 47 Constituencies |…