CBSE Issues Guidelines For Classes IX, XI Exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday has issued a notification advising schools to conduct the final examinations of Classes 9 and 11 by ensuring the COVID-19 safety protocols and to begin the new academic session from April 1, 2021.

“For classes IX and XI, schools should take steps to identify and remedy the learning gaps and thereafter, conduct examinations by strictly following COVID-19 safety protocols as per the Examination Bye-Laws,” the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Controller of Examination Sanyam Bhardwaj said in a letter to school principals.

“This exam will also help in identifying learning gaps which could be addressed by schools in the new academic session, at the beginning of classes, by having a bridge course specially designed to address learning gaps,” he said.

“Schools should be fully geared up and prepared to welcome the students for face to face classes. This exam will also help in identifying learning gaps which could be addressed by the schools in new academic sessions at the beginning of the classes,” reads the official notice.

The board also advised the schools to focus on the individual students and try to bridge learning gaps.

“It would be appropriate to start the academic session 2021-22 from 1st April 2021 to the extent feasible subject to the instruction of the state government,” further reads the notice.

Schools were shut in March last year as a precautionary measure following the outbreak of the coronavirus. During the subsequent nationwide lockdown, students moved to online classes. But as restrictions were gradually eased from June last year, schools reopened partially in a few states from October 2020 onwards.

The CBSE had earlier this month announced the schedule for board exams for classes X and XII.