CBSE Likely To Conduct Class 10, 12th Term 1 Exams In Mid-November

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to conduct the Term 1 examination for Class 10 and 12 in mid-November this year.

According to reports, the exact dates of the CBSE Term-1 exams will be out by mid-October.

The official notification is yet to be released by the CBSE board.

As per reports, the 90-minute Term 1 exam papers will be conducted with multiple-choice optical mark recognition (MCQ-OMR) question sheets.

To keep a check on the official announcement, students who are to appear the CBSE Class 12 exam can visit the official website of CBSE.

Due to the 2nd wave of Covid-19 pandemic, the CBSE board exams that generally begins in February were delayed.

Term 2 exams have been scheduled for March-April 2022.

Term 1 examination duration will be 90 minutes.

