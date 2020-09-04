CBSE Releases 10th, 12th Compartment Exams Schedule

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday released the schedule for class 10th and 12th compartmental examinations, starting from September 22.

The CBSE class 10th compartmental exams will be conducted on September 22, 23, 25, 26 and 28.

The CBSE class 12th compartmental exams will be conducted on September 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 28 and 29.

CBSE will also conduct practical exams for candidates who have failed in a subject involving practical work. They are required to appear in theory exam only in case they have passed the practical exam. Practical exams for regular candidates in all the subjects will be held at each school for their own candidates.

“Candidate examination in respect of private candidate will be held at the theory examination centre unless otherwise notified. Private candidate should contact the Principal of the school of their theory examination centers for date and time of practical examination before theory examination is over. The practical examination should be completed before 28th September, 2020,” the official notice reads.

According to the official note, the exam will begin from 10am and the answer sheets will be distributed between 10 AM and 10:15 AM. Candidates can start writing their answers from 10:30 AM.

Strict Covid-19 safety protocols will have to be followed in the examination centres with proper physical distancing norms. Candidates need to carry their own hand sanitizer in transparent bottles and wear masks.