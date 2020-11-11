CBSE: Scholarship For Single Girl Child Announced

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the application process for the scholarship scheme for single girl child.

All single students who have passed the Class 10 board exam 2020 are eligible to apply for the scholarship schemes. The students should have secured 60% or more marks in CBSE Class 10 examination and are studying Classes 11 and 12 in a school affiliated with CBSE whose tuition fee is not more than Rs. 1,500 per month during the academic year, shall be considered for the purpose.

The CBSE scholarship will be awarded to Indian Nationals only.

All the candidates who are eligible can now register on the board’s official website- cbse.nic.in.

The last date to register is till December 10, 2020 and the hard copy of application form (renewal only) has to be submitted on or before December 28, 2020.