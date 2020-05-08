CBSE to conduct pending exams from 1 to 15 July

Union HRD Minister has announced the CBSE EXam Dates 2020. Pending Examination for CBSE Board 2020 would now be conducted from July 1 to July 15.

The detailed schedule would be released by the board soon. Check out the message from Union HRD Minister here.

The students may please note that the detailed date sheet has not been released by CBSE as yet. Only the time frame for the examinations has been announced as yet.

Union HRD Minister has clarified that the examination would be conducted for the 29 subjects as notified by CBSE as per the circular dates April 1, 2020. The detailed CBSE Board Exam 2020 Date Sheet is expected to be released on the official website cbse.nic.in. A total of 12 papers for Class 12 are remaining. No examinations would be conducted for CBSE Class 10 students except for the students of North East Delhi.