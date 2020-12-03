CBSE To Conduct Written Exams In 2021

The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) will be conducting examinations of standard X and XII in written mode, an official release stated.

However, the board is yet to decide and publish the date of the examinations scheduled to be held next year.

The statement also mentioned alternative examination methods will be adopted for those students who would not be able to appear for practical examination.

The examinations will be conducted following COVID-19 protocols, it added.

A consultation meeting between the union education ministry and all stakeholders concerned will be held on December 10.