CBSE to promote all class I-VIII students to the next class

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Wednesday suggested the CBSE to promote all students studying in classes I-VIII to the next class/grade. The decision was taken in view of the current situation due to COVID-19.

Pokhriyal also advised the board students studying in classes IX & XI will be promoted to next class/grade based on the school-based assessments including projects, periodic tests, term exams, etc. conducted so far. The Minister also recommended to conduct board examinations only for 29 main subjects that are required for promotion and that are crucial for admissions in HEIs, and for the rest of the subjects.

However, the Board will not hold examinations; the instructions for marking/assessment in all such cases shall be separately issued by the Board.

Earlier, the CBSE had postponed all the board examinations that were to be held between 19th March 2020 to 31st March 2020.