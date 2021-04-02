CBSE To Reconduct Practical Exams For Class 10, 12 COVID-Hit Students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that it will re-conduct practical exams for classes 10 and 12 students who could not appear in the exam after being infected by COVID-19.

The affected students will get another shot at the exam latest by June 11, CBSE announced on Thursday.

“If any candidate is absent in practical because of being COVID positive or any family member – mother, father, brother and sister, etc – is reported COVID positive, schools will conduct practical of such candidates at an appropriate time in consultation with the concerned regional officer but latest by June 11, 2021,” reads the official notification.

Earlier, CBSE had allowed students to change exam centres for their practical and theory exams in view of the pandemic. The board had allowed schools to start practical exams and activities like project and internal assessments on March 1 and these can continue till June 11.

Theory exams for Classes 10, 12 students are scheduled for May-June. CBSE, in March, revised dates for Classes 10 and 12 and as per the new date sheet, Class 10 final exams will begin on May 4 and end on June 7 and Class 12 board exams will be held from May 4 to June 14.