CBSE Waives Students’ Fee Who Lost Parents To Covid-19

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to waive the exam fee and registration fees of those students who have lost their parents due to COVID-19.

According to a local media report, the central board has asked schools to provide the details of these students after verifying their genuineness, HT reported.

The Board said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the country adversely and keeping in view of its impact on students, CBSE, as a special measure for the academic session 2021-22, has decided that neither the exam fees nor the registration fees will be charged by the Board from the students who have lost both parents or surviving parent or legal guardian/ adoptive parents due to COVID-19 pandemic.”

Meanwhile, the schools have been asked to send the list of candidates (LOC) for classes 10 and 12 till September 30 without late fees and till October 9 with late fees.

The Board firther added that this is a special measure for academic session 2021-2022.

The CBSE has also decided to conduct two sets of board exams, stated the report.

According to sources, one exam will be held between November and December and the other between March and April 2022, for students in Class 10 and 12 in the current academic session 2021-22 to prepare for any ‘unprecedented situation’ that could arise because of the Covid-19 pandemic next year, the Board has said.

