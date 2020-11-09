CDPO Recruitment: APSC To Reconduct ‘Social Works’ Exam

A fresh notification issued by the Assam Public Service Commission stated that the recruitment examination has been cancelled which was conducted on November 8 for the optional subject ‘Social Works’ for the post of CDPO and Allied Cadres under Social Welfare Department.

Based on the issues raised by the candidates, the commission decided to conduct a fresh examination for only those candidates who had appeared for the ‘Social Works’ paper on Sunday last.

The revised date, time and venue will notified later on, the order stated.

A heated situation erupted in Guwahati’s Arya Vidyapeeth college on Sunday after APSC aspirants, who appeared for the exam were provided a question paper on Sociology instead of Social work.

Due to the blunder, students demanded that the exam be postponed as the syllabus for the CDPO post comprises Social work and not sociology.