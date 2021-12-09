CDS Chopper Crash: Mortal Remains Of 13 Killed Arrive In Delhi

The aircraft carrying the CDS and his wife and 12 others crashed into the Nilgiri Hills in Tamil Nadu yesterday, while on its way to Wellington. The crash site, a forest area, made access to the wreckage difficult.

The mortal remains of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat along with his wife and 11 others who died yesterday in a chopper crash in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiri Hills, reached Delhi’s Palam Air Force base on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were present at the Palam airbase to lead the tributes.

The bodies were reportedly flown in on the C130-J Super Hercules transport aircraft which touched down in Delhi’s Palam Air Force base.

Meanwhile, only four of the 13 who were killed in yesterday’s crash have been identified so far – General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, Brigadier LS Lidder, and Lance Naik Vivek Kumar.

Apart from them, Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh, NK Gursewak Singh, NK Jitendra Kumar, L/NK Vivek Kumar, L/NK B Sai Teja, and Hav Satpal, Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan, JWO Das, JWO Pradeep, and Sqn Ldr Kuldeep Singh were among those killed in the incident.

Meanwhile, Group Captain Varun Singh was the only survivor of the deadly crash.

The bodies will reportedly be handed over to the families for the last rites.

