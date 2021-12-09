CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, Wife Madhulika to be Cremated on Friday

Chief of defence staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika, who died in a chopper crash along with 11 others in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday will be cremated on Friday in Delhi Cantonment.

According to agency inputs, their mortal remains are expected to reach Delhi by a military plane from Coimbatore on Thursday by air, after a wreath-laying ceremony at Wellington.

The bodies would be brought to the CDS’ residence where people would be allowed to pay their last respect from 11am to 2pm, followed by a funeral procession which will start from Kamraj Marg to Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment, the reports said.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper carrying Gen Bipin Rawat, appointed as CDS in 2019, and his entourage crashed near Coonoor in the southern state, killing all except one. The lone survivor, Group Captain Varun Singh SC, Directing Staff at DSSC, is reportedly being rushed to Bengaluru in a critical condition after undergoing treatment at a nearby military hospital.

“With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident,” the IAF said in a tweet. Rawat was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the staff course when the fatal accident happened.

