CDS Gen Bipin Rawat’s Funeral to Today at 4 PM

The last rites of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat who lost his life in a tragic air accident near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu will be held on Friday at Delhi Cantonment.

People will be able to pay their homage to the outstanding commander, who perished along with his wife and 11 other personnel of the armed forces in the military helicopter crash on Wednesday near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, in Delhi.

As per the day’s plans shared by news agency PTI, the bodies of General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika will be kept at their Kamaraj Marg residence from 11am to 12:30pm for the general public to pay their final respects.

The slot between 12:30pm and 1:30pm will be kept for military personnel to pay their respects to the braveheart general and his wife. The final journey of General Rawat from his residence to the Brar Square crematorium is scheduled to begin around 2pm, the report said.

The late CDS Rawat’s funeral is scheduled for 4pm, according to the news agency, which added that the funeral of Brigadier LS Lidder, whose body was also identified as one of the other casualties of the air accident, would be held at 9am.

Although the Indian Air Force (IAF) has confirmed the deaths of 13 people in the helicopter crash on Wednesday afternoon, only three bodies have been identified so far those of Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and Brigadier Lidder. Army officials have said the bodies of those identified will be released to the families for last rites.

Meanwhile, the other bodies are being kept in the mortuary at the Army Base Hospital till they are identified.

ALSO READ: Tripura: CPI (M) leaders Sentenced to 2 Years of Imprisonment