NationalTop Stories

CDS Rawat Cremated With Full Military Honours

By Pratidin Bureau
Image Taken From ANI

CDS Rawat’s last rites were performed by their daughters Kritika and Tarini.

With final respects being paid and tributes coming in from all corners of the country, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat’s mortal remains were laid to rest on Friday in New Delhi. The CDS had tragically passed away in a chopper crash along with 12 others on board in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, along with 12 others were on board the IAF Mi 17 V5 chopper that crashed while on the way to Wellington. 13 of the 14 on board were killed in the crash with only Group Captain Varun Singh who survived.

Related News

Indian Railways To Convert Old ICF Coaches To LHB

Assam: Mother And Daughter Hit In Forest Department Firing…

No Farmers Died Due To Police Action: Centre

2 More Omicron Cases in India Push the Tally to 25

Since the news of his death came in, tributes have flown in from every corner of the nation. The mortal remains of all those who lost their lives were brought into Delhi’s Palam Air Force base on Thursday.

General Rawat was today laid to rest with full military honours at the BrarSquare crematorium in Delhi cantonment. General Rawat was also accorded a 17-gun salute at his funeral as per protocol. There were 800 service personnel in attendance. Meanwhile, CDS Rawat’s last rites were performed by their daughters Kritika and Tarini.

ALSO READ: No Farmers Died Due To Police Action: Centre

You might also like
Assam

Rajasthan youths create ruckus in Maligaon

Top Stories

Delhi Airport Launches Virtual Reality Facility For Passengers

World

15 Killed in Train Collision at Bangladesh

Top Stories

Arvind Kejriwal attacked with chilli powder

Assam

Scholarship for young women and girls

Assam

Jahnu Barua, Rima Das nominated for ‘Best Director’ at New York Indian…