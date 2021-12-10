CDS Rawat Cremated With Full Military Honours

CDS Rawat’s last rites were performed by their daughters Kritika and Tarini.

With final respects being paid and tributes coming in from all corners of the country, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat’s mortal remains were laid to rest on Friday in New Delhi. The CDS had tragically passed away in a chopper crash along with 12 others on board in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, along with 12 others were on board the IAF Mi 17 V5 chopper that crashed while on the way to Wellington. 13 of the 14 on board were killed in the crash with only Group Captain Varun Singh who survived.

Since the news of his death came in, tributes have flown in from every corner of the nation. The mortal remains of all those who lost their lives were brought into Delhi’s Palam Air Force base on Thursday.

General Rawat was today laid to rest with full military honours at the BrarSquare crematorium in Delhi cantonment. General Rawat was also accorded a 17-gun salute at his funeral as per protocol. There were 800 service personnel in attendance. Meanwhile, CDS Rawat’s last rites were performed by their daughters Kritika and Tarini.

