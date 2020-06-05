Celebrate Environment Day by Saving Biodiversity: KNP

World Environment Day has been celebrated in different parts of Assam with various programmes like planting of saplings, preserving biodiversity etc. The Kaziranga National Park authority also celebrated the day in a different way.

Celebrating the environment day with the theme of ‘Celebrating Biodiversity’, the research officer of the park Robin Sarma said, “Generally the theme for environment day has been taken like ‘Ban Plastic’, ‘Conservation of Nature’ etc but this year the theme is unique. The love and affection for wildlife is the actual celebration of ‘Wildlife Celebration’.”

He also wished that the incident which happened in Kerala of killing an innocent pregnant elephant with food stuffed with firecrackers should not be repeated again anywhere in the world.

Sarma also urged the people to save biodiversity and only when it would be the actual celebration of environment day.

On the other hand, the BJP unit of Darrang district also celebrated the environment day by taking a pledge to plant more than 4000 saplings in the district. Five saplings will be planted in each booth under the leadership of Darrang district BJP President Amar Sarma. They also pledged to plant medicinal herbs in the district.

Meanwhile, the environment day has also been celebrated at Nalbari under the aegis of Nalbari district administration. The district has celebrated the day by planting saplings in the divider of National Highway No 31.