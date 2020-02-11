Census 2021 to kick start in Assam from April 20

The census operations of Assam in 2021 will be a digital one and shall not use a traditional pen pencil.

This was decided yesterday at the Census directorate meeting which also decided the whole operation would be carried out in two phases.

The house listing and housing census will be held from April 20 to May 20, 2020, across the states, while the population enumeration will be done from 9-28 February 2021.

This was informed during a census discussion organized by Narayan Konwar, the State Director of Census at Directorate of Census Operations Office in Guwahati on Monday.

All the District Commissioners (DC) of Assam participated in the discussion to discuss various issues related to the upcoming census.

According to reports, the census in the State will be conducted by around 84,000 State government employees.