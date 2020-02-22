Center Advice to Avoid Non-essential Travel To Singapore

Central government advised its citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to Singapore. The decision was announced after Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba held a high-level meeting on Saturday to review the status, actions taken and preparedness of States and Union Territories regarding the management of Novel Coronavirus (COVID19).

After a detailed review, in addition to the universal screening as per earlier advisories, universal screening at airports is now being planned for flights from Kathmandu, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia.

As per report, the meeting was attended by Secretaries of Health and Family Welfare, Civil Aviation, Defense, Information and Broadcasting and DG AFMS and representatives from External Affairs, Home Affairs, Bureau of Immigration, ITBP and Army. It may be mentioned here that 21,805 passengers have been brought under community surveillance. A total 3, 97,152 flight passengers and 9,695 travellers at seaports have been screened.