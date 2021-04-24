HealthTop Stories

Center to Send Another 3lakh vaccine Soon: Himanta

By Pratidin Bureau
22

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the Center will send 3 lakh vaccines to the state soon. Taking stock of the COVID-19 situation at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), the minister said that 2lakh vaccines have been received today and altogether 4 lakh vaccines are in stock and the Center will send another 3 lakh vaccines will be sent soon by the Center.

He further stated that there won’t be any crisis of vaccines till May 2-3. “We also have 13000 Remdisivir injection and won’t have any crisis up to one week,” the minister added.

The minister further added that there won’t be any shortage of oxygen in the state and the government is thinking of setting up of 10-15 mini oxygen plant.

Related News

Huge Cache Of Arms, Explosives Seized In Kokrajhar

Eminent Litterateur Homen Borgohain Tests COVID-19 +Ve

25 Patients Die Of Oxygen Shortage In Delhi Hospital

Assam Govt Issues Revised Discharge Protocol For COVID…

Further speaking on COVID-19 vaccination process, the minister said that the people of Assam might have to register for taking vaccine unlike the other states adding that only then it will be known as who should be vaccinated first as per the registration. The process will begin from April 28, Sarma added.

Sarma further added that the patients who are in COVID Care Center will be provided with Rs. 300 so that they can have breakfast, lunch, dinner, water from the canteen.

Meanwhile, Assam received 2lakh doses of Covishield vaccine from Government of India on Saturday.

You might also like
Top Stories

Congress To Contest 26 Assembly Seats In Second Phase Of Assam Polls | COMPLETE LIST…

Top Stories

Assam Receives “Best State Promoting Sports” Award

National

British PM Boris Johnson Confirms His Visit on R-Day

Top Stories

JEE Exam Scam: Prime Accused Bhargav Deka Arrested

World

Momen Calls Jaishankar Over Teesta Deal

Top Stories

Zomato Case: FIR Filed Against Woman For False Accusation

Comments
Loading...