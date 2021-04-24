Center to Send Another 3lakh vaccine Soon: Himanta

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the Center will send 3 lakh vaccines to the state soon. Taking stock of the COVID-19 situation at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), the minister said that 2lakh vaccines have been received today and altogether 4 lakh vaccines are in stock and the Center will send another 3 lakh vaccines will be sent soon by the Center.

He further stated that there won’t be any crisis of vaccines till May 2-3. “We also have 13000 Remdisivir injection and won’t have any crisis up to one week,” the minister added.

The minister further added that there won’t be any shortage of oxygen in the state and the government is thinking of setting up of 10-15 mini oxygen plant.

Further speaking on COVID-19 vaccination process, the minister said that the people of Assam might have to register for taking vaccine unlike the other states adding that only then it will be known as who should be vaccinated first as per the registration. The process will begin from April 28, Sarma added.

Sarma further added that the patients who are in COVID Care Center will be provided with Rs. 300 so that they can have breakfast, lunch, dinner, water from the canteen.

Meanwhile, Assam received 2lakh doses of Covishield vaccine from Government of India on Saturday.