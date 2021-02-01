Central Govt Depts To Add Over 1.4 Lakh Jobs Between 2019-21

In the Union Budget presented on Monday, over 1.4 lakh jobs have been estimated to be created in various central government departments between March 2019 to March 2021.

The strength of government establishments was 32,71,113 as of March 1, 2019, which is estimated to increase to 34,14,226 by the first day of next month – an increase of 1,43,113, PTI reported.

Some of the key highlights of the job vacancy estimations are: