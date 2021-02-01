Central Govt Depts To Add Over 1.4 Lakh Jobs Between 2019-21

In the Union Budget presented on Monday, over 1.4 lakh jobs have been estimated to be created in various central government departments between March 2019 to March 2021.
The strength of government establishments was 32,71,113 as of March 1, 2019, which is estimated to increase to 34,14,226 by the first day of next month – an increase of 1,43,113, PTI reported.
Some of the key highlights of the job vacancy estimations are:
- 2,207 jobs are estimated to be created between March 2019 and March 2021 in the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation, and Farmers’ Welfare. Its actual strength of 3,619 as of March 1, 2019, has been estimated to be increased to 5,826 by March 1, this year.
- 1,058 jobs are estimated to be created in the Ministry of Civil Aviation by the beginning of next month. Its actual strength of 1,254 on March 1, 2019, would increase to 2,312 by March 1, 2021, it said.
- 12,537 new civil jobs are likely to be created in the Defence Ministry. Its strength was 80,463 in March 2019 and is estimated to increase to 93,000 by March 1, 2021.
- A total of 4,072 jobs are estimated to be created in the Department of Health and Family Welfare, as its actual strength of 20,907 on March 1, 2019, will be 24,979 by March 1, this year.
- A total of 5,305 jobs are likely to be created in the Ministry of Mines, as its actual strength of 7,980 as of March 1, 2019, is estimated to be 13,285 by March 1, 2021.
- 2,684 jobs are likely to be created in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions between 2019 and 2021.
- Culture Ministry is estimated to add 3,638 jobs between March 2019 and March 1, 2021.
- 2,859 jobs will be added by the Ministry of Earth Sciences between March 2019 and March 1, 2021.
- 2,263 jobs will be added by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change between March 2019 and March 1, 2021.
- 2,204 jobs will be added by the Ministry of External Affairs between March 2019 and March 1, 2021.
- 2,139 jobs will be added by the Department of Commerce between March 2019 and March 1, 2021.
- 1,452 jobs will be added by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology between March 2019 and March 1, 2021.
- 2,419 jobs are estimated to be created by the Ministry of Labour and Employment between March 2019 and March 1, 2021.
- 1,848 jobs are estimated to be created by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting between March 2019 and March 1, 2021.
- 1,456 jobs are estimated to be created by the Department of Water Resources, River Development, and Ganga Rejuvenation between March 2019 and March 1, 2021.
- 995 by the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying between March 2019 and March 1, 2021.
- 651 jobs in the Department of Fisheries between March 2019 and March 1, 2021.