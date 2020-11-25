Central Team In Assam For Flood Assessment

A Central team visited five Assam districts for an assessment of the damages due to flood and landslide this year, news agency PTI reported.

The team headed by Additional Secretary (Mitigation), National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Sandeep Poundrik, held discussions with senior state government officials, a press release said.

A seven member team from different ministries of the central government, discussed the damages and loss of livelihood and property in Kamrup, Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Nagaon, and Hojai districts, it said.

Over 133 persons drowned in three waves of flood and more than 40 lakh people were affected in the natural calamity this year. State chief secretary Jishnu Baruah urged the Central team to consider releasing funds under National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for repair and restoration works of the damages caused by flood and landslide, the release said.

“Baruah also urged the team to consider erosion as an item admissible under State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) or National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in their report to the Centre as the state suffers heavily due to river erosion every year. Poundrik said that the team will submit its report to the Centre very soon,” the PTI report said.

The Assam government has requested for release of Rs 2642.99 crores from SDRF/NDRF for repair and restoration works this year, the release said.