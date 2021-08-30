Central Varsities, IITs To Introduce Curriculum Based On NEP

In a latest development to enhance the higher education scenario in India, all central universities, IITs, and private sector institutions will soon design and introduce their curriculum as per the New Education Policy (NEP) starting from the current academic year.

According to reports, central universities are working on new non-technical postgraduate (PG) courses, where students can directly take admission in PG courses after passing 12th.

The initiative is based on the multiple entry and exit system outlined in the NEP.

According to Professor V. Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi, keeping NEP in mind, some of the latest initiatives taken by the IITs include the establishment of the School of Artificial Intelligence, Center for Transport Research, and Injury Prevention, Department of Energy Science and Engineering. Moreover, PG programmes in Electric Mobility, and Public Policy have been started here, he added.

Outlining NEP, three new integrated courses will be launched in the Central University of Haryana. The new courses include B.Sc.-M.Sc Physics, B.Sc.-M.Sc. Chemistry and B.Sc.-M.Sc. Mathematics.

Admission to the courses will be done through the Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET).

Further, over 30 DU colleges will start employment-oriented vocational courses.

Under the policy, Indian educational institutions have inked MOUs with foreign higher education institutions that have performed better in the world rankings. SOMMET Education, a prestigious higher education institution in Switzerland, has entered into an agreement with the Indian School of Hospitality (ISH) in India.

Dilip Puri, Founder of ISH said to IANS, “The partnership with SOMMET Education will help us strengthen our offerings, expand our presence across India and neighbouring countries. Our education system will be further enabled to be part of SOMMET’s prestigious network of 18 campuses and 60,000 influential alumni located in 8 countries around the world, including Switzerland.”