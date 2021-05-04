‘Central Vista Project Funds Could Vaccinate 45 Cr Citizens’: Rahul Slams Centre

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the BJP government for going forward with the central vista project even when the country is going through a turbulent time due to COVID-19. He added that the funds could instead be used to fully vaccinating 45 crore citizens or for procuring one crore oxygen cylinders.

“Rs 13450 crores for Central Vista. Or, for fully vaccinating 45 crore Indians. Or, for 1 crore oxygen cylinders. Or, to give 2 crore families NYAY of Rs 6000. But, Prime Minister’s ego is bigger than people’s lives,” Gandhi tweeted.

It may be noted that projects for The Central Vista Redevelopment Project was recently approved by an expert committee of Environment Ministry’s Expert Appraisal Committee.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi accused the Modi government of “complete lack of strategy” in dealing with COVID-19 and said in a tweet that a lockdown is now the only option.

“I just want to make it clear that a lockdown is now the only option because of a complete lack of strategy by GOI. They allowed, rather, they actively helped the virus reach this stage where there’s no other way to stop it. A crime has been committed against India,” he said.

“GOI doesn’t get it. The only way to stop the spread of Corona now is a full lockdown- with the protection of NYAY for the vulnerable sections. GOI’s inaction is killing many innocent people,” he said in another tweet.